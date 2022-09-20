×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

President does not oppose application to amend state capture report

But presidency says it reserves the right to urgently seek to delay report back to parliament

20 September 2022 - 19:04 By FRANNY RABKIN

President Cyril Ramaphosa is not opposing an application to amend the state capture report but is reserving his right to seek more time to report back to parliament in light of the amendments...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Zondo applies to court to correct state capture report News

Most read

  1. Cope not coping: outspoken Colleen Makhubele now centre of persistent factional ... News
  2. President does not oppose application to amend state capture report News
  3. EDITORIAL | How KZN crash reflects our fractured state of the nation News
  4. WATCH | Delivery app fills a void (and tummies) in Khayelitsha News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked