President does not oppose application to amend state capture report
But presidency says it reserves the right to urgently seek to delay report back to parliament
20 September 2022 - 19:04
President Cyril Ramaphosa is not opposing an application to amend the state capture report but is reserving his right to seek more time to report back to parliament in light of the amendments...
