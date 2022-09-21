×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Tough times forcing people to surrender or euthanise 'fur kids'

Animal welfare organisations say people asking for their pets to be put down increased between April 2021 and March 2022

21 September 2022 - 21:08

Tough economic times have forced struggling South Africans to either surrender their beloved pets to animal welfare organisations or have them put down. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. No more sidelines, says SA as it links Ukraine-Russia peace calls to UN reforms News
  2. Pay back the Moolla: Ponzi scheme beneficiary’s R63m reckoning News
  3. President does not oppose application to amend state capture report News
  4. Mbalula urged to act on N2 as KZN mayor wants trucks banned during day News
  5. Vodacom would like a word: giant back in the ring with ‘Please Call Me’ inventor News

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked