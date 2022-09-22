News

Education department plans a more holistic approach to curriculum

The department wants more vocational options as some pupils are not suited to an academic curriculum

22 September 2022 - 21:15
Prega Govender Journalist

The department of basic education is forging ahead with plans to offer pupils a three-stream curriculum in grades 10 to 12 which will include academic, vocational and occupational subjects...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Pay back the Moolla: Ponzi scheme beneficiary’s R63m reckoning News
  2. No more sidelines, says SA as it links Ukraine-Russia peace calls to UN reforms News
  3. Show me the money: Zuma must cough up R1m if he wants to prosecute Downer News
  4. President does not oppose application to amend state capture report News
  5. Minister’s shark cage diving lifeline causes a stir in False Bay News

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked