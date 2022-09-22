Education department plans a more holistic approach to curriculum
The department wants more vocational options as some pupils are not suited to an academic curriculum
22 September 2022 - 21:15
The department of basic education is forging ahead with plans to offer pupils a three-stream curriculum in grades 10 to 12 which will include academic, vocational and occupational subjects...
Education department plans a more holistic approach to curriculum
The department wants more vocational options as some pupils are not suited to an academic curriculum
The department of basic education is forging ahead with plans to offer pupils a three-stream curriculum in grades 10 to 12 which will include academic, vocational and occupational subjects...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos