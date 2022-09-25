OBITUARY | Richard Dean: internationally renowned ornithologist, natural historian and author
He documented the collection of Southern African birds at the Natural History Museum at Tring, which houses one of the finest collections of birds in the UK
25 September 2022 - 19:32 By CHRIS BARRON
Richard Dean, who has died in Prince Albert in the Western Cape at the age of 82, was an internationally renowned ornithologist, natural historian and author who discovered, identified, catalogued and described thousands of specimens for museums around the world...
