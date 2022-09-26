Limbo in Limpopo: why school operated eight years without a principal
There is a preferred candidate, who, despite acting as principal for several years, still hasn’t been given the job permanently
26 September 2022 - 20:23
A Limpopo school has been battling without a permanent principal for eight years because the original application forms of candidates shortlisted for the post were “lost between the circuit office and the school”...
Limbo in Limpopo: why school operated eight years without a principal
There is a preferred candidate, who, despite acting as principal for several years, still hasn’t been given the job permanently
A Limpopo school has been battling without a permanent principal for eight years because the original application forms of candidates shortlisted for the post were “lost between the circuit office and the school”...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos