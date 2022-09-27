News

WATCH | Tavern shooting: survivors of horror night speak after suspects appear in court

‘They died for something they didn’t know,’ says Mdlalose Tavern shooting survivor

27 September 2022 - 13:51 By THABO TSHABALALA and PHATHU LUVHENGO

One of those who miraculously survived the mass shooting at Mdlalose Tavern in the Nomzamo settlement in Orlando East, Soweto, is not ready to face his would-be killers. ..

