WATCH | Tavern shooting: survivors of horror night speak after suspects appear in court
‘They died for something they didn’t know,’ says Mdlalose Tavern shooting survivor
27 September 2022 - 13:51 By THABO TSHABALALA and PHATHU LUVHENGO
One of those who miraculously survived the mass shooting at Mdlalose Tavern in the Nomzamo settlement in Orlando East, Soweto, is not ready to face his would-be killers. ..
WATCH | Tavern shooting: survivors of horror night speak after suspects appear in court
‘They died for something they didn’t know,’ says Mdlalose Tavern shooting survivor
One of those who miraculously survived the mass shooting at Mdlalose Tavern in the Nomzamo settlement in Orlando East, Soweto, is not ready to face his would-be killers. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos