News

Boarding at Cosmo City as opposed to Sandton may cost less as Gautrain explores options

The Gautrain Management Agency awaits Treasury’s decision on expanding the service to Randburg, Cosmo City and Little Falls

28 September 2022 - 21:13 By Isaac Mahlangu
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

The Gautrain management team is exploring ways to make the system more affordable to low-income earners, including structuring future fares according to where commuters live or board the train...

