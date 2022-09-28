News

Lack of unskilled, semi-skilled jobs could fan flames of instability in SA

PwC’s latest SA Economic Outlook report says the number of low-end jobs has decreased by 800,00 since the pandemic

28 September 2022 - 21:12

SA's jobs crisis  in the unskilled and semi-skilled sector could lead to instability culminating in protests and unrest...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. ‘We are in heaven and suffering’: Gayton McKenzie on unemployment Politics
  2. ‘We must put a job in every home': Maimane launches Build One SA party Politics
  3. RAF issues notice to retrench, union says 400 staff at risk South Africa
  4. Study finds people earning less than R40k a month are heading back to the ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Family distraught after boy’s fatal mauling by pit bulls News
  2. Zimbabweans flee Elim, Limpopo, after three are burnt beyond recognition News
  3. Teacher fired for second time over sex with pupil who killed herself News
  4. Daylight robbery: data deal dupe claims find MTN guilty of misleading ... News
  5. Bare elbows hospital policy is justified, rules CCMA in Muslim employee ... News

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...