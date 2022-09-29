News

Delays, denials and missed deadlines result in 63 Limpopo librarians being jobless

Department of arts and culture ignores court order to take contract staff into full-time employment

29 September 2022 - 21:54
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A group of 63 librarians from Limpopo, who have won a court order to have their fixed-term contracts converted to permanent positions with benefits, are facing unemployment...

