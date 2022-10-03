Food price comparisons: the good news could be better
The drop in fuel and global food commodity prices has not resulted in a corresponding drop in food prices at retail level
03 October 2022 - 20:24
Bread, milk, oil and toilet paper, Checkers, Spar and Woolworths — basic grocery shopping involves a fair selection, but where is the best deal?..
Food price comparisons: the good news could be better
The drop in fuel and global food commodity prices has not resulted in a corresponding drop in food prices at retail level
Bread, milk, oil and toilet paper, Checkers, Spar and Woolworths — basic grocery shopping involves a fair selection, but where is the best deal?..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos