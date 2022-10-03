News

Food price comparisons: the good news could be better

The drop in fuel and global food commodity prices has not resulted in a corresponding drop in food prices at retail level

03 October 2022 - 20:24
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

Bread, milk, oil and toilet paper, Checkers, Spar and Woolworths — basic grocery shopping involves a fair selection, but where is the best deal?..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. What went wrong when Shoprite tried to push north South Africa
  2. UJ study reveals post-Covid online shopping boom for young people in SA News
  3. Pick and pay less: which supermarket is the cheapest for grocery shopping? News
  4. 5 steps you can take to manage a hike in interest rates South Africa
  5. It costs nearly 14% more to feed your family than last year South Africa

Most read

  1. Can do: meet the artist who made a Mandela, Motsepe and Misuzulu from recycled ... News
  2. Family distraught after boy’s fatal mauling by pit bulls News
  3. Principal absent since January, no cleaning staff, parents have had enough News
  4. Boarding at Cosmo City as opposed to Sandton may cost less as Gautrain explores ... News
  5. Teacher fired for second time over sex with pupil who killed herself News

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor