Innovation
Play it again, grandma: new set of video games could stave off dementia
Games use algorithms to recreate common activities like driving and exercising
05 October 2022 - 21:33
It took a decade to design, but scientists have finally come up with a suite of video game interventions that can help stave off dementia in older people and restore cognitive function levels within four weeks...
Innovation
Play it again, grandma: new set of video games could stave off dementia
Games use algorithms to recreate common activities like driving and exercising
It took a decade to design, but scientists have finally come up with a suite of video game interventions that can help stave off dementia in older people and restore cognitive function levels within four weeks...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos