News

African women are the face of poverty, Ramaphosa tells economic assembly

Gathering must produce outcomes that uplift, empower and expand women’s access to all levers of the economy, says president

06 October 2022 - 15:16
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes work must be done to elevate the role and status of women within the economy. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Young and unemployed? Here’s how to apply for one of 255,000 vacancies as a ... South Africa
  2. Nearly half of SA women are 'out of the labour force', many of those with jobs ... South Africa
  3. Allowing longer stays at shelters would help abused women recover and thrive — ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Teachers unwilling to strike, despite public sector wage talks deadlock News
  2. KZN judge recuses herself in case of murdered botanists News
  3. ‘No drama’ in Gauteng leadership, says Ramaphosa after Makhura resigns News
  4. State capture-accused Eric Wood is back in SA — though a day late News
  5. Can do: meet the artist who made a Mandela, Motsepe and Misuzulu from recycled ... News

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor