Report on bugging device found in Eskom CEOs car handed over to police
An expert has confirmed the device was able to send and receive signals and listen in
06 October 2022 - 20:40 By HENDRIK HANCKE
A report on the bugging device found in Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter’s car has been finalised and handed to a “senior police officer” dealing with organised crime syndicates in the power utility...
Report on bugging device found in Eskom CEOs car handed over to police
An expert has confirmed the device was able to send and receive signals and listen in
A report on the bugging device found in Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter’s car has been finalised and handed to a “senior police officer” dealing with organised crime syndicates in the power utility...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos