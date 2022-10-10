New court needed in Klerksdorp to deal with gangs and zama-zama activity, JSC hears
Judge Tebogo Djaje gets the nod for North West deputy judge president from the Judicial Service Commission
10 October 2022 - 16:15
North West judge president Ronald Hendricks has proposed a new high court, a local division with additional judges, in Klerksdorp to deal with the additional workload in the area, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) heard on Monday. ..
North West judge president Ronald Hendricks has proposed a new high court, a local division with additional judges, in Klerksdorp to deal with the additional workload in the area, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) heard on Monday. ..
