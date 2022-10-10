Sasco intends to challenge SRC vote and Mandela University, after DA win
South African Student Congress president Bamanye Matiwane said it would launch legal proceedings to review the outcome
10 October 2022 - 20:08
The final results of the student representative council elections at Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, have been declared a week after elections were held, pending the outcome of an independent audit. This is despite unhappiness from at least one student organisation...
