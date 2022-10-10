News

LISTEN | Zuma's fight against Karyn Maughan and Billy Downer to continue in December

Private prosecution put on hold for applications by Karyn Maughan and Billy Downer — both claiming abuse of process — to be heard together

10 October 2022 - 13:33 By Tania Broughton

When former president Jacob Zuma appears in court in his arms deal-related fraud and corruption trial, he sits in the dock at the Pietermaritzburg high court...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Experts issue warnings about SA’s first-choice antiretroviral News
  2. LISTEN | Zuma's fight against Karyn Maughan and Billy Downer to continue in ... News
  3. Budget for school feeding schemes spent on other things, AG finds News
  4. Judge president hopeful forced to apologise for ‘tribalism’ comments News
  5. Durban couple killed in 'fumigation incident' given touching send-off News

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations