LISTEN | Zuma's fight against Karyn Maughan and Billy Downer to continue in December
Private prosecution put on hold for applications by Karyn Maughan and Billy Downer — both claiming abuse of process — to be heard together
10 October 2022 - 13:33 By Tania Broughton
When former president Jacob Zuma appears in court in his arms deal-related fraud and corruption trial, he sits in the dock at the Pietermaritzburg high court...
LISTEN | Zuma's fight against Karyn Maughan and Billy Downer to continue in December
Private prosecution put on hold for applications by Karyn Maughan and Billy Downer — both claiming abuse of process — to be heard together
When former president Jacob Zuma appears in court in his arms deal-related fraud and corruption trial, he sits in the dock at the Pietermaritzburg high court...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos