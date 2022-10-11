Specialists can be called on to help with schools exams
The personnel administrative measures document has been updated and clearly outlines the roles of matric paper markers
11 October 2022 - 21:20
People with specialised expertise could be roped in to help with public exams and national assessments in schools on a short-term basis...
Specialists can be called on to help with schools exams
The personnel administrative measures document has been updated and clearly outlines the roles of matric paper markers
People with specialised expertise could be roped in to help with public exams and national assessments in schools on a short-term basis...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos