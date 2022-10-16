Basic to posh: pilot project turns KwaMashu teacher into property boss
The project, driven by Urban Lifestyle Investments, has helped homeowner Londiwe Ntuli turn a tidy profit
16 October 2022 - 20:19
When primary school teacher Londiwe Ntuli advertised her entry-level KwaMashu home for rent on Gumtree, she didn't realise she had taken the first step towards helping uplift her community and transforming the face of township accommodation...
Basic to posh: pilot project turns KwaMashu teacher into property boss
The project, driven by Urban Lifestyle Investments, has helped homeowner Londiwe Ntuli turn a tidy profit
When primary school teacher Londiwe Ntuli advertised her entry-level KwaMashu home for rent on Gumtree, she didn't realise she had taken the first step towards helping uplift her community and transforming the face of township accommodation...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos