MPs slam Seta bursaries for the dead, pensioners and schoolchildren
More than 10,000 individuals got financial aid from ‘multiple’ Setas for different programmes at the same time, according to AG’s findings
18 October 2022 - 21:13
MPs have slammed the country’s sector education and training authorities (Setas) for dishing out bursaries to dead students and to those under the age of 15 or over 65...
