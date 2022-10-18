News

We didn’t cause irregular expenditure at SABC, say Motsoeneng and Aguma

They claim public broadcaster did not do proper financial disclosures before their intervention

18 October 2022 - 15:36
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist

Two former heads of the SABC, Hlaudi Motsoeneng and James Aguma, have absolved themselves of any wrongdoing which led to R2.8bn in cumulative irregular expenditure at the public broadcaster. ..

