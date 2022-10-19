News

Money no object for South Africa’s 92 centi-millionaires with more than $100m worth of assets

While most of the country reels from soaring inflation, there is an elite super-rich circle who are ‘unlikely to ever worry about money again’

19 October 2022 - 21:26

When it comes to the wealth stakes, South Africa has five billionaires and 92 centi-millionaires — those who own $100m (R1.82bn) or more in investable assets...

