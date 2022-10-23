Court recommends anger management for teachers guilty of assault
“It is in the interests of a learner that his educator be provided with the necessary support and be taught the necessary skills regarding non-violent forms of discipline in the classroom and school environment.”
23 October 2022 - 12:46
Teachers found guilty of certain forms of misconduct could in future be forced to attend anger management classes...
Court recommends anger management for teachers guilty of assault
“It is in the interests of a learner that his educator be provided with the necessary support and be taught the necessary skills regarding non-violent forms of discipline in the classroom and school environment.”
Teachers found guilty of certain forms of misconduct could in future be forced to attend anger management classes...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos