News

Abu Dhabi Culture Summit

How arts and culture suffered while Covid took centre stage: Unesco report

The reported estimates global revenue losses between 20% and 40% and 10-million jobs lost

31 October 2022 - 19:59
Tanya Farber Senior science reporter

The impact of Covid-19 on the culture sector globally is “devastating” — a trend felt in South Africa with the closure of the Fugard Theatre, the National Arts Festival moving online, Rocking the Daisies music festival postponed and many artists registering big losses of income...

