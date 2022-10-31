Abu Dhabi Culture Summit
How arts and culture suffered while Covid took centre stage: Unesco report
The reported estimates global revenue losses between 20% and 40% and 10-million jobs lost
31 October 2022 - 19:59
The impact of Covid-19 on the culture sector globally is “devastating” — a trend felt in South Africa with the closure of the Fugard Theatre, the National Arts Festival moving online, Rocking the Daisies music festival postponed and many artists registering big losses of income...
Abu Dhabi Culture Summit
How arts and culture suffered while Covid took centre stage: Unesco report
The reported estimates global revenue losses between 20% and 40% and 10-million jobs lost
The impact of Covid-19 on the culture sector globally is “devastating” — a trend felt in South Africa with the closure of the Fugard Theatre, the National Arts Festival moving online, Rocking the Daisies music festival postponed and many artists registering big losses of income...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos