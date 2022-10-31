OBIT | Jeremy Mansfield was SA’s ‘rude awakening’ to talk radio
Behind his loud, crass persona, he was sensitive and insisted his shows incorporate a charity angle. His charity work raised well over R12m
31 October 2022 - 19:58 By Chris Barron
Jeremy Mansfield, who has died at the age of 59, was for many years the country’s most high-profile, outrageous, obnoxious, funny and commercially successful broadcaster...
