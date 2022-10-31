News

OBIT | Jeremy Mansfield was South Africa’s ‘rude awakening’ to talk radio

Behind his loud, crass persona, he was sensitive and insisted his shows incorporate a charity angle. His charity work raised well over R12m

31 October 2022 - 19:58 By Chris Barron

Jeremy Mansfield, who has died at the age of 59, was for many years the country’s most high-profile, outrageous, obnoxious, funny and commercially successful broadcaster...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Here are 3 things we loved about Jeremy Mansfield TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘Larger than life’: South Africa mourns the death of radio veteran Jeremy ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Jeremy Mansfield’s family ‘devastated’ by radio star’s death TshisaLIVE

Most read

  1. Naked wanderers to bare it all in SA News
  2. Man charged with attempted murder for shooting friend's son with pellet gun News
  3. After 17-year-long ID anguish, 36-year-old finally sits for his matric exams News
  4. Supreme Court of Appeal confirms Prasa’s Siyangena contracts were corrupt News
  5. Alleged Joburg sex worker killer is quiet, soccer-loving mechanic, says family News

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...