News

Counting the cost of Joburg’s one month mayoral musical chairs

The switch-around at the City of Joburg cost ratepayers nothing says Metro, as another no-confidence motion is scrapped

01 November 2022 - 20:24
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The recent staff changeovers at the City of Joburg that left 10 members of the mayoral committee, their office staff and mayor Mpho Phalatse without jobs for almost a month, while other members of the provincial legislature were placed in their positions, has not cost the city...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. 'The task of saving Joburg continues,' says reinstated mayor Mpho Phalatse Politics
  2. RECORDED | ANC's Dada Morero elected new Joburg mayor Politics
  3. No-confidence motion against Joburg mayor going ahead despite court action Politics
  4. EDITORIAL | Coalitions will need grown-up politicians Opinion
  5. POLL | Do coalitions result in more harm than good? Politics

Most read

  1. Naked wanderers to bare it all in SA News
  2. Man charged with attempted murder for shooting friend's son with pellet gun News
  3. After 17-year-long ID anguish, 36-year-old finally sits for his matric exams News
  4. US terror alert 'blew up six-week antiterrorism operation by authorities' News
  5. 'Let's build a new future': AfriForum wants Zulus and Afrikaners to work ... News

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...