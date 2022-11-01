Counting the cost of Joburg’s one month mayoral musical chairs
The switch-around at the City of Joburg cost ratepayers nothing says Metro, as another no-confidence motion is scrapped
01 November 2022 - 20:24
The recent staff changeovers at the City of Joburg that left 10 members of the mayoral committee, their office staff and mayor Mpho Phalatse without jobs for almost a month, while other members of the provincial legislature were placed in their positions, has not cost the city...
