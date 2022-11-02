News

Director’s comments on BEE to Sunday Times ‘misrepresented’: Eskom chair

But Makwana’s defence of Nyati didn’t go unchallenged

02 November 2022 - 19:28
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

Eskom chair Mpho Makwana says board member Mteto Nyati’s published comments on empowerment were a misrepresentation of what he said...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. PATRICK BULGER | The Sting: BEE is too important to be left to the ANC alone Opinion & Analysis
  2. Does Stellenbosch University now have a urination culture? Opinion & Analysis
  3. HERMAN MASHABA | Dear Eusebius, race-based affirmative action has achieved ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Supreme Court of Appeal confirms Prasa’s Siyangena contracts were corrupt News
  2. Naked wanderers to bare it all in SA News
  3. Twins turn into quadruplets for surprised mom and midwife News
  4. Bathers warned to avoid otters after ‘playful encounter’ in Kalk Bay News
  5. Counting the cost of Joburg’s one month mayoral musical chairs News

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...