No immediate closure for SA victim after Aussie sex pest coach dies in custody

The death in custody of former Australian national junior swimming coach John Wright does not bring any immediate closure for his alleged SA victim Anthony Rocchi.

Wright, 79, was arrested last year after the Australian publication ABC published allegations that he sexually abused five boys he coached in Australia and abroad in the 1980s and 1990s. Rocchi was among them.

According to ABC, a Queensland correctional services spokesperson confirmed Wright’s death on November 1.

Wright was the focus of several ABC investigations last year which uncovered allegations that he sexually abused boys he trained at two Queensland pools in the 1980s.

One of them, the Aussie Olympian Shane Lewis, complained to Swimming Australia in 2016 that he had been sexually abused by the coach when he was between 11 and 13 years old.