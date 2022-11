No immediate closure for SA victim after Aussie sex pest coach dies in custody

Rocchi was first interviewed by ABC last year about the abuse.

“I suppose his death brings closure of some sort, Rocchi told TimesLIVE Premium on Wednesday. “It is not ideal, but over time I learnt that to secure justice in these sorts of cases is hard.”

He doesn’t know if Wright died from natural causes.

“I know he was suffering from chest pains when he was supposed to appear in court the first time. I have reached out to people connected to the story in Australia to try to find out.”

Wright was based in SA for several years in the 1990s, where he trained children.

Rocchi first met Wright at the Hillcrest swimming pool in Durban in 1991.

They met later in 1998.

“I had taken a year off from swimming to finish my schooling, but in 1998 I decided to swim competitively again. I had a year left to prepare myself for the world champs in Hong Kong. Wright said he would help me, but I had to move to Durban, which I did.”

One afternoon after practice Rocchi accompanied the coach home.

“We watched swimming videos as part of my preparation. When it became dark I realised he was not going to take me home,” Rocchi says.

He thought he would sleep on the couch, but claims his coach had other plans.

“He said I had to share his bed like all his other champions had done at some point in the past. That is when I realised his coaching came at a price.

“Over the course of the next six months he sexually assaulted me on average twice a week. This happened before and after swimming competitions as well as before the trials for the world champs,” Rocchi says.