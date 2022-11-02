Rising inflation is driving more South Africans to rent
The move work towards remote working has resulted in an even spread of rental demand across the country, even in smaller towns
02 November 2022 - 21:08
Amid slow economic recovery and rising interest rates is growing demand for residential rental property as previous entry-level property buyers rethink ownership due to affordability...
Rising inflation is driving more South Africans to rent
The move work towards remote working has resulted in an even spread of rental demand across the country, even in smaller towns
Amid slow economic recovery and rising interest rates is growing demand for residential rental property as previous entry-level property buyers rethink ownership due to affordability...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos