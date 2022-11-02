News

Zimbabwe’s teenage pregnancy crisis: 5,000 pregnancies in one month

Under Zimbabwe’s Termination of Pregnancy Act, abortion is only legally permitted under certain circumstances of rape, incest and health

02 November 2022 - 21:11 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO

In a bid to tackle Zimbabwe's teenage pregnancy crisis, the country’s parliamentary portfolio committee on health child care chairperson, Dr Ruth Labode has urged parliament to take urgent action...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Supreme Court of Appeal confirms Prasa’s Siyangena contracts were corrupt News
  2. Bathers warned to avoid otters after ‘playful encounter’ in Kalk Bay News
  3. Naked wanderers to bare it all in SA News
  4. Twins turn into quadruplets for surprised mom and midwife News
  5. Counting the cost of Joburg’s one month mayoral musical chairs News

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...