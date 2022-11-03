News

Koen must stay in ‘tricky situation’, says Zuma prosecuting team

The judge last month said he found himself in a dilemma and was considering recusing himself

03 November 2022 - 18:51 By TANIA BROUGHTON

..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Zikalala and Zuma smoke peace pipe at King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s ... Politics
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Sting and rejoice, fellow South Africans, for the ‘Scorpions’ ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. WATCH | 'I am a free man,' says laid-back Zuma South Africa
  4. LISTEN | ‘ANC has no age’: Zuma on his ‘nomination’ for a top position in the ... Politics

Most read

  1. Director’s comments on BEE to Sunday Times ‘misrepresented’: Eskom chair News
  2. Supreme Court of Appeal confirms Prasa’s Siyangena contracts were corrupt News
  3. Bathers warned to avoid otters after ‘playful encounter’ in Kalk Bay News
  4. Counting the cost of Joburg’s one month mayoral musical chairs News
  5. Western Cape High Court sends Mkhwebane packing — again News

Latest Videos

Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa
Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant