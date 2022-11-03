New guidelines for socio-educational inclusion will test 'repressive' norms at schools
Gender-neutral guidelines for schools aim to combat discrimination but FF Plus says community 'cannot be reconceptualised as if the exception is the norm'
03 November 2022 - 16:13
Schools should provide non-gender-specific toilets and change rooms with individual stalls or cubicles that can provide privacy for all users. Teachers should stop gender-segregated practices such as separating boys and girls into different lines at school and gender-neutral uniforms should be available for all pupils...
