News

Entrepreneur brings underutilised Mthatha Dam to life by offering boat cruises

Businessman Live Mabeqa takes the plunge to start boat cruise service

06 November 2022 - 20:37 By Sikho Mtshobane

When Live Mabeqa took a bold decision to sell his prized VW Jetta 5 in 2016 to buy a small speedboat for R84,000, he just wanted to have fun with his friends at the Mthatha Dam, especially on weekends...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Koen must stay in ‘tricky situation’, says Zuma prosecuting team News
  2. Western Cape High Court sends Mkhwebane packing — again News
  3. State lines up more than 170 witnesses in Estina dairy farm case News
  4. Director’s comments on BEE to Sunday Times ‘misrepresented’: Eskom chair News
  5. Tears for 10-year-old Phoenix girl found hanging from rafter News

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa