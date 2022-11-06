Entrepreneur brings underutilised Mthatha Dam to life by offering boat cruises
Businessman Live Mabeqa takes the plunge to start boat cruise service
06 November 2022 - 20:37 By Sikho Mtshobane
When Live Mabeqa took a bold decision to sell his prized VW Jetta 5 in 2016 to buy a small speedboat for R84,000, he just wanted to have fun with his friends at the Mthatha Dam, especially on weekends...
