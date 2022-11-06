Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania, 19 dead
Two pilots are among the dead after the plane crashed while trying to land amid storms and heavy rain
06 November 2022 - 20:38 By Nuzulack Dausen, Duncan Miriri and Tim Hepher
At least 19 people died when a passenger plane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday while trying to land at a nearby airport...
Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania, 19 dead
Two pilots are among the dead after the plane crashed while trying to land amid storms and heavy rain
At least 19 people died when a passenger plane crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania on Sunday while trying to land at a nearby airport...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos