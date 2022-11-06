Something to chalk about: petrol station chalkboard legacy to continue as quote lady retires
How three messages a week touched hearts across the world
06 November 2022 - 20:37 By GILL GIFFORD
From “selling chips, cokes and petrol and writing on a chalkboard to global recognition and huge splashes on Twitter I am now finally retired and completely overwhelmed”...
Something to chalk about: petrol station chalkboard legacy to continue as quote lady retires
How three messages a week touched hearts across the world
From “selling chips, cokes and petrol and writing on a chalkboard to global recognition and huge splashes on Twitter I am now finally retired and completely overwhelmed”...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos