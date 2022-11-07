Enyobeni tavern tragedy: Complaint filed with Human Rights Commission
Families say they are willing to do whatever is needed to get answers, even exhume the bodies
07 November 2022 - 16:58 By Sithandiwe Velaphi
A complaint has been laid with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), calling for an independent inquiry into the deaths of 21 youngsters at the Enyobeni tavern on June 26...
