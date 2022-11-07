News

Mom puts SA on world map and regains purpose after years of debilitating pain

Being properly diagnosed with axial spondyloarthritis and on the right treatment has given Maranda van Dam a second lease on life

07 November 2022 - 20:23

Maranda van Dam experienced excruciating back pain for more than eight years before her debilitating condition was diagnosed...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Here's how to prevent the silent onset of chronic kidney disease Health & Sex
  2. Alzheimer’s progression slowed by drug in major trial World

Most read

  1. Two killed at Umhlanga mall after ex-boyfriend 'stalks and threatens woman' News
  2. Entrepreneur brings underutilised Mthatha Dam to life by offering boat cruises News
  3. ANCYL wipes out old guard in NEC nomination list for mother body News
  4. Something to chalk about: petrol station chalkboard legacy to continue as quote ... News
  5. Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania, 19 dead News

Latest Videos

‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe
NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist