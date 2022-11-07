Mom puts SA on world map and regains purpose after years of debilitating pain
Being properly diagnosed with axial spondyloarthritis and on the right treatment has given Maranda van Dam a second lease on life
07 November 2022 - 20:23
Maranda van Dam experienced excruciating back pain for more than eight years before her debilitating condition was diagnosed...
Mom puts SA on world map and regains purpose after years of debilitating pain
Being properly diagnosed with axial spondyloarthritis and on the right treatment has given Maranda van Dam a second lease on life
Maranda van Dam experienced excruciating back pain for more than eight years before her debilitating condition was diagnosed...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos