News

Reopened inquest into Imam Abdullah Haron’s death to right the wrong of 53 years ago

Imam Abdullah Haron’s widow died without closure exactly 50 years after his death in detention

07 November 2022 - 21:05

The widow of anti-apartheid activist Imam Abdullah Haron died with a broken heart while searching for answers about how her husband died in police custody...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Justice delayed is justice denied, none more so than with the Cosas ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Finally, proper inquest 53 years after imam tortured to death by security police News
  3. High court reopens Imam Abdullah Haron inquest 53 years after his death in ... News

Most read

  1. Two killed at Umhlanga mall after ex-boyfriend 'stalks and threatens woman' News
  2. Entrepreneur brings underutilised Mthatha Dam to life by offering boat cruises News
  3. State lines up more than 170 witnesses in Estina dairy farm case News
  4. Something to chalk about: petrol station chalkboard legacy to continue as quote ... News
  5. Western Cape High Court sends Mkhwebane packing — again News

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa