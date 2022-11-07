Scientists liberate Gough Island from mouse menace, but how long will it last?
Intervention sees huge rebound in breeding success of the Tristan albatross
07 November 2022 - 20:22
Mousetraps and cheese was never going to cut it. But two-million poison pellets a year have ended in a resounding conservation success story in a showdown between man and mouse on a remote South Atlantic Island...
Scientists liberate Gough Island from mouse menace, but how long will it last?
Intervention sees huge rebound in breeding success of the Tristan albatross
Mousetraps and cheese was never going to cut it. But two-million poison pellets a year have ended in a resounding conservation success story in a showdown between man and mouse on a remote South Atlantic Island...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos