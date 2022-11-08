News

Mkhwebane approaches court on Dyantyi’s recusal as matters reach ‘boiling point’

Suspended PP says chair of impeachment committee had allowed the ‘wanton display’ of lawyers’ fees to embarrass her legal team

08 November 2022 - 19:01 By FRANNY RABKIN

Chairperson of parliament’s impeachment committee Qubudile Dyantyi has allowed “the wanton display of earnings by professionals who rendered legal and related services” to the public protector, said suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in court papers filed on Monday...

