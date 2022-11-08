‘The police version is not credible’: expert in inquest into death of Imam Abdullah Haron
Haron’s injuries were not compatible with those of someone who had fallen down a staircase, says engineer
08 November 2022 - 20:50
It is impossible that anti-apartheid activist Imam Abdullah Haron died from falling down a staircase at Cape Town police station in 1969...
‘The police version is not credible’: expert in inquest into death of Imam Abdullah Haron
Haron’s injuries were not compatible with those of someone who had fallen down a staircase, says engineer
It is impossible that anti-apartheid activist Imam Abdullah Haron died from falling down a staircase at Cape Town police station in 1969...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos