WATCH | 'We will moer him': Cape taxi operators threaten second beating for rape accused

Delft residents are gatvol of rapists, and they want a man arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl to remain behind bars.

The man, a “gartjie” (taxi fee collector), was caught by community members and taxi operators after being identified as the suspect. He was badly beaten and hospitalised, delaying his appearance in court.

He is due to appear on Wednesday and the community wants him denied bail.

The mother of the girl who was raped, who spoke to TimesLIVE Video, says she is devastated.

The girl was travelling from the Bellville area to Delft and allegedly asked for help from the man, who led her to a taxi. The two were dropped off in a bushy area and the girl was raped.

After the incident she managed to escape with the help of community members.

“She saw a house light on and started screaming. [When] people came out to help her she ran into the house,” she said.

The girl's mother is concerned that the driver of the taxi was not also arrested.

“I’m thinking he must also be arrested because he was the one driving, there is no feedback on that ... I don’t think they even went to Bellville to find out who the driver was,” she said.