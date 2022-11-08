News

‘You hardly see anyone, but we know they’re inside’: no sign of 'IS terror cell' suspects at Durban homes

The US has sanctioned four men allegedly linked to the terror group and revealed eight companies either run or controlled by them to support their activities

08 November 2022 - 15:27 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo

There was no sign on Tuesday of four men sanctioned by the US for their Islamic State (IS) links at their business or home addresses in Durban...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. SA must come to my aid, says suspected Isis funder after US sanctions News
  2. Beheadings paint brutal picture as Moz’s IS terror spreads to Pemba World
  3. Blame government, not foreigners, for IS threat News
  4. SA’S IS CRISIS | Why it’s so hard to track money going from SA to IS News
  5. SA’S IS CRISIS | How R6bn got from spaza shops to African terrorists News
  6. SA’S IS CRISIS | State lets scores of fighters return from Syria in secret ... News

Most read

  1. Two killed at Umhlanga mall after ex-boyfriend 'stalks and threatens woman' News
  2. Entrepreneur brings underutilised Mthatha Dam to life by offering boat cruises News
  3. ANCYL wipes out old guard in NEC nomination list for mother body News
  4. Something to chalk about: petrol station chalkboard legacy to continue as quote ... News
  5. Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania, 19 dead News

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa