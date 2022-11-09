Controversial business forum makes U-turn on multibillion-rand highway deal
Sanral says the law doesn’t prohibit working with international companies after backlash to tenders awarded to Chinese firms
09 November 2022 - 18:06 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
The controversial Delangokubona South African Business Forum has done an about-turn over the awarding of multibillion-rand roads and bridge construction tenders to Chinese companies...
