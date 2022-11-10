News

‘A truly lovable, talented soul’: school, community in mourning for Ethan Sass, 13

Ethan had gone to collect water for an elderly neighbour when he was hit by a taxi

10 November 2022 - 15:10

Ethan Sass, 13, was in his own right a leader and a mentor. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. LISTEN | Joburg’s collapsing water system is a R23bn catastrophe, says expert South Africa
  2. Vaal in serious economic trouble, Makhura tells Ramaphosa at imbizo Politics
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Leaderless citizens turn to ‘the smoke that calls’ Opinion
  4. LISTEN | Here's how much more Joburgers will pay for municipal services from ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Controversial business forum makes U-turn on multibillion-rand highway deal News
  2. Mkhwebane approaches court on Dyantyi’s recusal after matters reach ‘boiling ... News
  3. I didn’t ‘stage a walkout’ at Mkhwebane hearing, I ‘just walked out’: Mpofu News
  4. ‘You hardly see anyone, but we know they’re inside’: no sign of ‘IS terror ... News
  5. Proposed language policy for schools is ‘unconstitutional’, parliament told News

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe