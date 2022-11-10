Public protector hearing 'hijacked' over black lawyers' fees disclosure
Revealing legal fees 'hung us out to dry', Muzi Sikhakhane tells parliamentary committee hearing into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office
10 November 2022 - 13:06 By TANIA BROUGHTON
Disclosing fees earned by specific advocates and attorneys involving the office of the public protector had “perpetuated” the racial stereotype that black lawyers were “corrupt” — that they had not earned their fees but the money had simply been funnelled to them. ..
Disclosing fees earned by specific advocates and attorneys involving the office of the public protector had “perpetuated” the racial stereotype that black lawyers were “corrupt” — that they had not earned their fees but the money had simply been funnelled to them. ..
