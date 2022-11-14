As the 8-billionth person is born, here’s how Africa will shape the future of the planet’s population
Steady population growth in DRC, Egypt, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Tanzania will exert further stress on already inadequate infrastructure and services
14 November 2022 - 20:47 By Akanni Ibukun Akinyemi, Esther William Dungumaro and Jacques Emina
In mid-November 2022 the eight-billionth person will be born, according to the UN. In its analysis of this milestone, the UN makes two key observations...
As the 8-billionth person is born, here’s how Africa will shape the future of the planet’s population
Steady population growth in DRC, Egypt, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Tanzania will exert further stress on already inadequate infrastructure and services
In mid-November 2022 the eight-billionth person will be born, according to the UN. In its analysis of this milestone, the UN makes two key observations...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos