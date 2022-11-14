Tribunal snubs company’s attempt to salvage profits from corrupt PPE tender
The ruling denied the Mlangeni Brothers R4.6m of the profits it came close to earning
14 November 2022 - 18:22
A company which supplied personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Gauteng health department in 2020, has not established exceptional circumstances that rendered it just and equitable to retain the profit it stands to earn from the contract...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.