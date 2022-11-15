SA Aids researcher becomes first woman to head World Academy of Sciences
Prof Quarraisha Abdool Karim has developed novel strategies to introduce Aids treatment in high disease-burden settings
15 November 2022 - 14:47
Leading SA Aids researcher Prof Quarraisha Abdool Karim has been elected president of The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), the first woman to head the post...
