SA Aids researcher becomes first woman to head World Academy of Sciences

Prof Quarraisha Abdool Karim has developed novel strategies to introduce Aids treatment in high disease-burden settings

15 November 2022 - 14:47

Leading SA Aids researcher Prof Quarraisha Abdool Karim has been elected president of The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), the first woman to head the post...

