Food for thought: ambassador to Egypt disciplined for embarrassing SA at COP27
Ntsiki Mashimbye has been ordered to attend a refresher course on the dos and don’ts of his job
16 November 2022 - 19:18
SA’s ambassador to Egypt, Ntsiki Mashimbye, has apologised after being read the riot act for an inappropriate joke which embarrassed the country in Egypt on Monday...
Food for thought: ambassador to Egypt disciplined for embarrassing SA at COP27
Ntsiki Mashimbye has been ordered to attend a refresher course on the dos and don’ts of his job
SA’s ambassador to Egypt, Ntsiki Mashimbye, has apologised after being read the riot act for an inappropriate joke which embarrassed the country in Egypt on Monday...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos